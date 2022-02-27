Left Menu

UK says Russian forces limiting social media access for own people to conceal details about Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 05:28 IST
Britain said on Saturday that Russian forces have restricted access to a number of social media platforms in an attempt to conceal details about the situation in Ukraine from their own people.

"Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. "They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance."

