Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine's neighbour, quickly order Russian troops to leave, claiming Moscow has been given the green light to deploy nuclear arms there.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Macron denounced ''the gravity of a decision that would authorise Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil,'' a statement by the presidential palace said.

Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to ''refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine,'' the statement said.

Belarus was one one of several axes used by Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Belarus the point to move toward the capital Kyiv, a senior U.S. defence official has said.

Macron has pushed persistently to try to claw out a ceasefire amid the war, using the telephone to talk to all sides, diplomacy and sanctions by the European Union.

