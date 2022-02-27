Cricket-New Zealand bowled out for 293, South Africa lead by 71 runs

South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 293 after lunch on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday. South Africa lead by 71 runs after scoring 364 in their first innings.

New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0 after winning the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.

