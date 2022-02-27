SWIFT says it preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:40 IST
The SWIFT international payments system said on Saturday it was preparing to implement Western nations' new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.
"We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction," it said in a statement.
