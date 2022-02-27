Woman nabbed for duping over 700 in ponzi scheme

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly duping more than 700 investors to the tune of Rs 4 cr in the name of a Ponzi scheme. Accused Sunita Saini, 48, has been arrested from Surat, Gujarat after a case was registered against her companies for misappropriating funds from more than 700 victims. She had allegedly promised to double the investments in four years.

"Vasundhara Fintech Ltd and M/s Anakaya Nidhi Ltd (the companies run by the accused) and its directors collected funds from the victims on the promise of fixed returns. The firms of the accused acted as non-banking financial companies (NBFC). Victims were issued certificates, passbooks against their investments with the assurance that their money is secure," said a senior official of EOW. He also stated that the alleged companies couldn't have taken deposits from the general public for having no license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"The victims were offered lucrative returns. However, the accused started avoiding the victims from 2021 and finally absconded leaving gullible victims in the lurch," the official added. "The accused was absconding for the last six months. Technical surveillance was mounted on several suspected numbers and minute analysis of targeted Facebook accounts enabled the team to locate the whereabouts of the accused at Surat, Gujarat. Saini was finally nabbed," added the EOW official.

Saini had done her master's degree in arts from ELLIM University, Sikkim by distance learning, added the official. Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

