Left Menu

Woman nabbed for duping over 700 in ponzi scheme

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly duping more than 700 investors to the tune of Rs 4 cr in the name of a Ponzi scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:52 IST
Woman nabbed for duping over 700 in ponzi scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly duping more than 700 investors to the tune of Rs 4 cr in the name of a Ponzi scheme. Accused Sunita Saini, 48, has been arrested from Surat, Gujarat after a case was registered against her companies for misappropriating funds from more than 700 victims. She had allegedly promised to double the investments in four years.

"Vasundhara Fintech Ltd and M/s Anakaya Nidhi Ltd (the companies run by the accused) and its directors collected funds from the victims on the promise of fixed returns. The firms of the accused acted as non-banking financial companies (NBFC). Victims were issued certificates, passbooks against their investments with the assurance that their money is secure," said a senior official of EOW. He also stated that the alleged companies couldn't have taken deposits from the general public for having no license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"The victims were offered lucrative returns. However, the accused started avoiding the victims from 2021 and finally absconded leaving gullible victims in the lurch," the official added. "The accused was absconding for the last six months. Technical surveillance was mounted on several suspected numbers and minute analysis of targeted Facebook accounts enabled the team to locate the whereabouts of the accused at Surat, Gujarat. Saini was finally nabbed," added the EOW official.

Saini had done her master's degree in arts from ELLIM University, Sikkim by distance learning, added the official. Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022