India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 177.44 cr

With the administration of more than 24.05 lakh (24,05,049) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.44 crore (1,77,44,08,129) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the administration of more than 24.05 lakh (24,05,049) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.44 crore (1,77,44,08,129) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. This has been achieved through 2,03,29,297 sessions, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, 20,439 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,90,921. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.

10,273 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is presently at 1,11,472. Active cases constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,22,204 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.67 crore (76,67,57,518) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.26 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1 per cent. (ANI)

