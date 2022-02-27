Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:15 IST
Chhattisgarh: 2 women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces
Representatiev Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a senior official said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Jabeli village under Naimed police station area around 6 am when a joint team of different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation on Saturday night towards Jabeli, Durdha and Mosla villages, located over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said. On Sunday morning, the patrolling team came face-to-face with a group of armed ultras, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two female cadres were recovered from the spot along with a 12 bore gun, a 9 mm pistol, cordex wire, explosives materials and other Maoist-related items, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and search operation was still underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022