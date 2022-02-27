Spain's Martinez and Argentina's Baez reach Chile Open final
Spains Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a Chile Open semifinal.In Sundays final Martinez will play Argentinas Sebastin Bez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Violas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. Bez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title.
PTI | Santiago | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:20 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
