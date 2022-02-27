Left Menu

Spain's Martinez and Argentina's Baez reach Chile Open final

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Spain's Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a Chile Open semifinal.

In Sunday's final Martinez will play Argentina's Sebastián Báez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. He lost last year's Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Báez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

