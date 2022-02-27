Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:30 IST
Russian troop vehicles were seen on the streets of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, wrote on Telegram.
Videos published by Herashchenko and Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.
