Maha: Builder shot dead in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:30 IST
Maha: Builder shot dead in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old builder was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified persons here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon, was apparently the fallout of an old dispute between the victim, Samay Chouhan, and some other persons, a police official said.

The victim was standing near a supermarket at Manvelpada in Virar area when two scooter-borne persons came near him and fired some four rounds at him. The victim collapsed and died on the spot, he said. Officials from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate rushed to the spot and the body was sen to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions against nine people, including a former corporator of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that the police have formed several teams to trace the assailants.

