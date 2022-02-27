Left Menu

India brought back more than 200 precious idols since 2014, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has brought back more than 200 precious idols in the last seven years which were stolen or smuggled in the past in contrast to just 13 of them retrieved before 2014.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:49 IST
India brought back more than 200 precious idols since 2014, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:Youtube/AIR Official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has brought back more than 200 precious idols in the last seven years which were stolen or smuggled in the past in contrast to just 13 of them retrieved before 2014. In the 86th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Till 2013, just 13 idols were retrieved. But after 2014 India has successfully brought back more than 200 precious idols."

The Prime Minister credited India's growing soft power for the other countries coming forward to help retrieve the smuggled idols from India. "Nations where these idols were smuggled to now realise and feel India's attachment to the stolen heritage. They note the importance attached with such idols in India," said PM Modi. PM Modi began the 'Mann Ki Baat' with a special mention about the idols that India successfully brought back from Italy and Australia in recent times and said that Avalokiteshwara Padmapani is dated more than 1,000 years old.

"At the beginning of this month, India has been successful in bringing its precious heritage from Italy. It is Avalokiteshwara Padmapani, which is an idol older than more than 1,000 years. It was stolen a few years ago from Gaya's Devisthan Kunlandpur temple. But after a lot of effort, India has got back the statue. Similarly, a few years ago, Bhagwan Anjaneyar, Hanuman Ji's idol, was stolen from Vellore in Tamil Nadu which was nearly 700 years old. At the beginning of this month, it was handed over to Indian Mission in Australia," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said that bringing these idols back to the country is a "responsibility towards mother India" as they are "part of India's soul and faith".

"Over a thousand years in our history magnificent idols and statues were sculptured in every corner of India. Each of our idols reflects its own time. Not only were they unique examples of Indian sculpture skills, but our faiths were also tied with them. But in the past, many idols were stolen and smuggled from India to different countries. For them, the stolen objects were just idols. These idols are part of India's soul and faith," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022