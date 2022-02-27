Left Menu

President Kovind enjoys elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park during three-day visit to Assam

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a three-day visit to Assam, enjoyed an elephant ride in the state's Kaziranga National Park on Sunday morning.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:50 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind at Kaziranga National Park . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kovind had arrived in Kaziranga on Saturday evening after taking part in the 19th Convocation of Tezpur University. The President is scheduled to attend a special event with forest officials and the state government to be held at Kohora on Sunday. In view of Kovind's visit to Kaziranga National Park, the authority has partially closed the national park for the public from February 26 to 27. An official statement issued by the Kaziranga National Park on February 23 stated that elephant and jeep safari will be closed for tourists in all the ranges except Burapahar and Agoratoli.

