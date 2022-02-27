Left Menu

Cash vans to comply with minimum requirements as mentioned in Automative Industry Standard, says Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday instructed that cash vans should comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automative Industry Standard-163

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:08 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday instructed that cash vans should comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automative Industry Standard-163:2020, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on 23 February 2022, whereby Cash Vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016(11 of 2016). This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of Cash Vans as special purpose vehicles," said the ministry in a release. (ANI)

