Blasts heard in Kyiv after air raid alert - Reuters witness

A blast was heard to the west of the Kyiv city centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Two more blasts were heard about 20 minutes later, around 8:40 a.m. (0640 GMT)

