Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:26 IST
Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.

