Two women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces during the search operation in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Jabeli under Naimed Police station limits of Bijapur district on Sunday morning, said Inspector General of Police Bastar, P Sundarraj.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces during the search operation in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Jabeli under Naimed Police station limits of Bijapur district on Sunday morning, said Inspector General of Police Bastar, P Sundarraj. On Saturday night, District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force had conducted a joint search operation for Naxals in Durdha, Mosla villages.

"An encounter broke out between the police parties and the Naxals in the forest of Jabeli under Naimed Police station of Bijapur district on Sunday morning at around 5 am," the IG said. "During the search of the spot after the encounter, the bodies of two women Naxals in uniform, 1 pistol, 1 12-bore gun, cordex wires, explosive materials, and other materials were recovered," Sundarraj added.

The search operations in the nearby areas are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

