Kremlin: Russian delegation in Belarus for Ukraine talks

The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians, Peskov said.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:09 IST
The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. “The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who previously expressed their own readiness for peace talks with Russia but haven't mentioned any specific details on their location and timing. Russian invaded Ukraine on Thursday, and its troops are closing in on the capital, Kyiv, and making significant gains along the country's coast.

A Ukrainian official said street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Sunday following a wave of attacks elsewhere targeting airfields and fuel facilities that appeared to mark a new phase of the invasion.

