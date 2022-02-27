Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.
The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Minsk
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Kremlin
- Gomel
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron, Putin agree to continue dialogue on Minsk agreements, European security: Elysee Palace
Defence ministers of Belarus, Ukraine aimed to ease tensions in call - Minsk
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting on Belarus military drills -TASS