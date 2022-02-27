Left Menu

PM Modi is ensuring students stranded in Ukraine are brought back safely: BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring that all the students studying in Ukraine are brought back safely to the country.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:27 IST
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring that all the students studying in Ukraine are brought back safely to the country. Yediyurappa said, "The students are returning. No students faced any trouble or difficulties there. No one needs to panic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a special interest and ensuring that all the students studying in Ukraine are back. Whoever stranded in Ukraine, the government will bring them back safely. It is the responsibility of the state and Central government."

Ahead of next year's Assembly election, the former Karnataka Chief Minister will go on a state tour. He said, "After the budget session, I will be touring the state." As many as 30 students of Karnataka studying in Ukraine returned to Karnataka today morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

