Bihar students stranded in Ukraine thank Govt of India as they return to their home state

Among the many students from Bihar stranded in Ukraine, many reached their home state on Sunday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, state Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha were present at the airport.

Students expressed their gratitude to the Centre and state governments for facilitating their return back home and told ANI about the ongoing situation in the war-hit Ukraine. "The situation there is terrible. Civilians have picked up the weapons. Bomb blasts are happening at the civilian buildings. There is a lot of traffic on the border. We are happy that the Government of India is doing so much for us and we are back," said a student to ANI.

Another student added, "It feels really great after being welcomed back in such a way. Jyotirao Scindia had come to receive us. They helped us a lot. Conditions are worse, missiles are being hit, bombs are being used. The situation is unpredictable there. Even some of our friends are in bunkers. We faced issues related to food. We were received from Romania airport. Both the Ukraine government and the Government of India deserve appreciation" Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that the government currently has a list of 273 students from the state stranded in Ukraine and the numbers can go up.

"Bihar government will bring them back on its expenses. Teams of Bihar Foundation and Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai and Delhi are working on the evacuation of students," he added. State Industries Minister Shehnawaz Hussain said to ANI that the Bihar and Centre governments are trying to bring the rest of the children back to their homes.

"We want to tell all the students that both governments are concerned about you. Prime Minister himself and Bihar Chief Minister are monitoring the situation," he added. Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that the state government is coordinating with the Centre to bring students back home.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens. As the situation in Ukraine continues to be tense, more and more people are migrating to Poland. About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday. (ANI)

