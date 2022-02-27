SP candidate's convoy attacked
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was attacked by some people in Kunda area of the district on Sunday, police said. Yadav's supporters claimed that he sustained minor injuries in the incident and some vehicles were damaged.
Yadav is contesting from Kunda as a SP candidate against Jansatta Dal candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.
Circle officer, Kunda, Ajit Kumar said some persons attacked Yadav's convoy when it reached Pahadpur Banohi polling centre, damaging some vehicles.
Yadav's security personnel saved him, he said, adding a probe is underway.
Voting is underway in Pratapgarh since 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
