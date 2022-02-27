Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says

Ukraine wants only "real" negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters on Sunday, calling Moscow's decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks "propaganda".

Earlier the Kremlin said the delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighbouring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians. Zelenskiy rejected talks in Belarus, saying it was complicit in the invasion, but he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere.

