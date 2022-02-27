Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine wants only "real" negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters on Sunday, calling Moscow's decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks "propaganda".
Earlier the Kremlin said the delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighbouring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians. Zelenskiy rejected talks in Belarus, saying it was complicit in the invasion, but he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Belarus
- Kremlin
- Gomel
- Ukrainians
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
WRAPUP 14-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine