Blasts heard in Kyiv, fighting reported in vicinity
A series of blasts was heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported. Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town. According to Ukrainian news website Segodnya.ua, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A series of blasts was heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town. According to Ukrainian news website Segodnya.ua, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.
Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior minister, said fighting was under way in Bucha with Russian forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Answer concerning NATO misunderstood, says Ukrainian envoy to UK
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister
Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks
Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks