Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia's actions bear signs of 'genocide'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the world on Sunday to scrap Russia's voting power at the U.N. Security Council and said Russian actions verged on "genocide."

"This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskiy said on a short video message.

"Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)