Belarus leader urges Kyiv to accept Russian offer of talks - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called on Kyiv on Sunday to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
Russia said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Gomel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
WRAPUP 14-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine