Belarus leader urges Kyiv to accept Russian offer of talks - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:09 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called on Kyiv on Sunday to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Russia said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary.

