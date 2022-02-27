UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in its neighbour, adding that the conflict could be protracted. "Now if the Russians are serious about negotiations they need to remove their troops from Ukraine.
"Now if the Russians are serious about negotiations they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians ... So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.
