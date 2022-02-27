Left Menu

Romania to send fuel, ammunition to Ukraine

Provisions to be sent include fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water, he added. In cooperation with Ukrainian border authorities, Romanian ambulances will pick up children, pregnant women and the elderly waiting in long queues to cross the border into Romania at the northeastern Siret crossing, speeding up the process, he said.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania will send provisions and equipment worth 3 million euros ($3.38 million) to Ukraine and has offered to care for the wounded in military and civilian hospitals, government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru said on Sunday. Provisions to be sent include fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water, he added.

In cooperation with Ukrainian border authorities, Romanian ambulances will pick up children, pregnant women and the elderly waiting in long queues to cross the border into Romania at the northeastern Siret crossing, speeding up the process, he said. Local authorities in border counties have already sent buses carrying food, blankets and winter clothes to Solotvyno and Chernivtsi just across the Ukrainian border.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

