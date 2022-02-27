Ukraine official says military situation largely unchanged
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the situation has not changed significantly in Ukraine, with the country in control of the territory west of Kyiv and Russian troops not making any advance in the south.
"The fact that a Russian delegation arrived in Gomel with a proposal to conduct peace talks from a military point of view means only one thing: they have lost the initiative and are now unable to continue active hostilities," said Oleksiy Arestovych.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears