Ukraine official says military situation largely unchanged

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:48 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the situation has not changed significantly in Ukraine, with the country in control of the territory west of Kyiv and Russian troops not making any advance in the south.

"The fact that a Russian delegation arrived in Gomel with a proposal to conduct peace talks from a military point of view means only one thing: they have lost the initiative and are now unable to continue active hostilities," said Oleksiy Arestovych.

