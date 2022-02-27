Sonu Dariyapur gang member held in Delhi

A 25-year-old member of the Sonu Dariyapur gang who was wanted in a 2021 case of attempt to murder was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Prince alias Sunny, was involved in the attempt to murder case registered at Mohan Garden police station which falls under Dwarka jurisdiction, they said.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared on his arrest, police said.

According to police, On August 29, 2021, Prince, his father Amit Tuli and mother Taruna Tuli had a quarrel with the complainants during which Prince fired a shot at the victim, critically injuring him.

During the course of investigation, both the accused Amit Tuli and Taruna Tuli were arrested by the local police but accused Prince evaded his arrest and was on the run for more than six months, said Rajeev Rajan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The arrest was made on February 25 this year when police got a tip off that Prince was coming to meet his associates in Najafgarh, he said.

''When interrogated, he confessed to his involvement in the offence and disclosed that he is a member of Sonu Dariyapur gang. He and his associates were also involved in a 2019 case of attempt to murder in Outer Delhi's Bawana area,'' the DCP said.

