Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:16 IST
Russian forces have lost about 4,300 servicemen during their invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday, adding however that the number was being clarified.
She also said on her Facebook page that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft, and 26 helicopters.
