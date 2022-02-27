Left Menu

Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:16 IST
Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian forces have lost about 4,300 servicemen during their invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday, adding however that the number was being clarified.

She also said on her Facebook page that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft, and 26 helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

