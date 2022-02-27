Lebanon's position on Ukraine should not affect ties with Moscow - envoy
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine "will not affect considerably" Moscow's relations with Beirut, the Russian ambassador said on Sunday.
"In the difficult times, we can see those who stood with us and those who didn't," Alexander Rudakov told a news conference in Beirut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian diplomats start leaving Ukraine amid rising tensions between Moscow, Kyiv
Russia chases off U.S. submarine from its far east waters, Moscow says
G7 finance ministers warn Moscow of "massive" economic consequences to Ukraine attack
Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war
Rouble rises after Moscow says it will keep talking on Ukraine