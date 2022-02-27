Ukraine calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat

Ukraine's president says Russia should be thrown out of the United Nations Security Council following its invasion of his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to an act of genocide, saying that "Russia has taken the path of evil and the world should come to depriving it of its U.N. Security Council seat." Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, giving it veto power over resolutions.

Zelenskyy said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities should be investigated by an international war crimes tribunal and denounced the Russian invasion as "state terrorism." He dismissed as lies Russia's claims that it wasn't targeting civilian areas.

