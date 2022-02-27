Left Menu

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri returns to Vienna tonight - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:46 IST
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri returns to Vienna tonight - IRNA
Ali Bagheri Kani Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna from Tehran on Sunday evening, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

After consultations with officials in Tehran, the Iranian diplomat is meant to resume his participation in the eighth round of nuclear talks on Monday.

