Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri returns to Vienna tonight - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna from Tehran on Sunday evening, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
After consultations with officials in Tehran, the Iranian diplomat is meant to resume his participation in the eighth round of nuclear talks on Monday.
