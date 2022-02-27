Czech government to approve further defence help for Ukraine -prime minister

The Czech government will approve further defense material help for Ukraine which is facing Russia's aggression, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday.

Fiala said that he could not give any details on the shipment. His government will have an extraordinary session later on Sunday afternoon.

The government sent machine guns, assault rifles, other light weapons, and ammunition worth 188 million crowns ($8.57 million) on Saturday. ($1 = 21.9420 Czech crowns)

