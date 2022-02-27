Sweden preparing to shut airspace to Russian planes - EU minister
Sweden is preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes, following suit with European countries including Britain, Germany in doing so in response to the invasion of Ukraine, a government minister said on Sunday.
Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren told public service radio SR that the Nordic country would also be pushing for closure across the European Union.
