Maha: Guard attempts suicide in Yerawada Jail with service rifle

A 28-year-old guard on duty at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune allegedly tried to commit suicide with his service rifle on Sunday morning, a police official said.

Amol Mane shot himself in the forehead at around 4:30am and colleagues rushed him to Sassoon Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The incident may be the fallout of a personal issue, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)