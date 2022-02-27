Maha: Guard attempts suicide in Yerawada Jail with service rifle
A 28-year-old guard on duty at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune allegedly tried to commit suicide with his service rifle on Sunday morning, a police official said.
Amol Mane shot himself in the forehead at around 4:30am and colleagues rushed him to Sassoon Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.
The incident may be the fallout of a personal issue, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.
