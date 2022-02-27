Left Menu

Three arrested for supplying arms, ammo, stolen motorcycles to gang members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three men have been arrested for allegedly supplying arms and stolen vehicles to members of a gang on the direction of their bosses who are lodged in a prison here, police said on Sunday.

With the arrest of Sajjan (24), Prashant (25) and Ravi Bhardwaj (28), the police said they have busted a gang of notorious sharp shooters and arms supplier of the 'Gogi gang'.

Nine pistols, five extra magazines, 35 live cartridges and two stolen two-wheelers were seized from them, police officials said.

''On Saturday, we got a tip-off about delivery of illegal arms and ammunition as well as stolen two-wheelers by members of 'Gogi gang' and aide of Deepak Dabas. Accordingly, we sent our team to the spot and cordoned off the road where three culprits were apprehended while they were going to deliver the seized items on directions of gangsters Deepak Dabas and Yogesh, who are lodged in jail,'' said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

During interrogation, they confessed that they are aides of Dabas and Yogesh, he said.

''They revealed that on directions from Yogesh, they had stolen two-wheelers from Mangol Puri and were going to deliver the consignment to some people near Bawana canal,'' Tayal said.

