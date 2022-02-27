Left Menu

U.N. nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine -diplomats

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:10 IST
Mariano Grossi Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
The U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA's board of governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday on the situation in Ukraine, diplomats said on Sunday.

One diplomat told Reuters the agenda item would be "the safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine." Another said it was called by Canada and Poland, which are members of the 35-nation board, at the request of Ukraine, which is not on the board.

IAEA Director-General Mariano Grossi said on Saturday https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-2-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine he was gravely concerned about Ukraine and called on all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the security of nuclear material and facilities.

