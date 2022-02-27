Left Menu

Greece to send defence supplies to Ukraine

Athens is also sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Sunday. Ten Greek nationals were killed and six others were wounded by Russian bombings near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, as it summoned Russia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Greece is sending defence supplies to Ukraine in response to a request from the Ukrainian government, the prime minister's office said on Sunday. Two C-130 military transport planes will carry the supplies to Poland in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, it said. It will then be transported across the border to Ukraine.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on the situation in Ukraine by the country's defence minister and the head of Greece's national defence staff. Athens is also sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Sunday.

Ten Greek nationals were killed and six others were wounded by Russian bombings near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, as it summoned Russia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Monday. The mayor of Sartana village in Ukraine asked residents to evacuate it and head to Mariupol after the Russian bombings, the foreign ministry said.

Russia's embassy in Athens said in a tweet: "We call on all those who rushed to blame Russia for everything to ... stop anti-Russian propaganda and show calmness and seriousness."

