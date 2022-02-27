EU should fund weapons and fuel for 'heroic' Ukraine, Borrell says
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will propose using EU funds to help finance weapons and other supplies such as fuel for Ukraine.
"I will propose to (EU foreign) ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures," he said in a statement on Sunday, ahead of a virtual meeting to discuss fresh sanctions on Russia.
"These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Ukrainian
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace
Answer concerning NATO misunderstood, says Ukrainian envoy to UK
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister