EU should fund weapons and fuel for 'heroic' Ukraine, Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:14 IST
EU should fund weapons and fuel for 'heroic' Ukraine, Borrell says
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will propose using EU funds to help finance weapons and other supplies such as fuel for Ukraine.

"I will propose to (EU foreign) ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures," he said in a statement on Sunday, ahead of a virtual meeting to discuss fresh sanctions on Russia.

"These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel."

