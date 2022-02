UAE's non-oil foreign trade up 27% in 2021 - Dubai ruler

The United Arab Emirates has recorded a 27% year-on-year jump in its non-oil foreign trade amounting to 1.9 trillion dirhams ($517 billion) in 2021, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Twitter on Sunday.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)