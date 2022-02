Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines

Belgium is joining a growing list of countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted Sunday that the country "has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines." De Croo says that "our European skies are open skies. They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress." Russia said Saturday that it was closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Slovenia after they banned Russian planes from their skies. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania, among several other countries, also have a ban in place.

___ London: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says Russian President Vladimir Putin could use "the most unsavory means," including banned chemical or biological weapons, to defeat Ukraine.

"I urge the Russians not to escalate this conflict but we do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons," Truss told Sky News.

She said the International Criminal Court is watching events in Ukraine, and that Putin and the Russian government would face "serious consequences" if it committed war crimes.

Britain has slapped sanctions on Russian banks, companies, and oligarchs in response to the invasion, and agreed with the European Union and the US to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.

Truss said tough sanctions will have an economic cost on Britain, including higher energy costs. But she insisted it's a price worth paying to stop Putin from threatening more countries.

___ Budapest: Russia's President Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports.

The International Judo Federation on Sunday cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The judo federation is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin since Thursday. Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict." A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as development manager.

___ Kyiv: Ukraine's president says that Russia should be thrown out of the United Nations Security Council following its invasion of his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to an act of genocide, saying that "Russia has taken the path of evil and the world should come to depriving it of its UN Security Council seat." Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, giving it veto power over resolutions.

Zelinsky said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities should be investigated by an international war crimes tribunal and denounced the Russian invasion as "state terrorism." He dismissed as lies Russia's claims that it wasn't targeting civilian areas.

___ Tel Aviv: Israel's prime minister says the country is sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid to assist civilians caught up in the fighting in Ukraine.

Naftali Bennett told a meeting of his Cabinet Sunday that the aid includes medical equipment and medicine, tents, sleeping bags, and blankets.

Bennett did not comment on a report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan which said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Israeli leader to mediate talks on ending the crisis with Russia.

Bennett's office confirmed there had been a call but declined to comment on the report. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bennett has trodden carefully in his public comments on Russia's invasion. He has voiced support for Ukrainian civilians but has stopped short of condemning Russia. Israeli relies on Russia for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence and where Israel frequently strikes hostile targets.

___ London: Britain's defense ministry says overnight fighting in Kyiv was less intense than the night before, but battles are raging in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The UK's Ministry of Defense has been posting intelligence updates on social media since Russia invaded.

It said Sunday that "Ukrainian forces have engaged the remnants of Russian irregular forces within the city of Kyiv for the second night in a row, fighting has been at a lower intensity than the previous evening.

"After encountering strong resistance in Chernihiv, Russian forces are bypassing the area to prioritize the encirclement and isolation of Kyiv,'' it said. "Intensive exchanges of rocket artillery overnight have been followed by heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv." The ministry said Russian forces are continuing to advance into Ukraine from multiple axes but they are encountering stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. ___ Geneva: The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighboring countries now exceeds 200,000.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Twitter that the numbers of those fleeing invading Russian troops are constantly changing and another update would be issued later Sunday. The agency's estimate on Saturday was that at least 150,000 have fled Ukraine into Poland and other countries including Hungary and Romania.

Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone. ___ Kyiv: Ukraine's president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow's 3-day-old invasion.

Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest, or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn't accept Russia's selection of Belarus.

The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

"The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians," Peskov said. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow's ally Belarus in the north, and also from the east and south. ___ Moscow: The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. "The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who previously expressed their readiness for peace talks with Russia but haven't mentioned any specific details on their location and timing. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, and its troops are closing in on the capital, Kyiv, and making significant gains along the country's coast.

___ Kyiv: Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.

___ Tel Aviv: An organization that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel says it is ramping up its efforts along Ukrainian border crossings to absorb what it expects to be a wave of new immigrants fleeing the Russian invasion.

The Jewish Agency for Israel said late Saturday it plans to open six processing facilities along Ukraine's borders with Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Hungary. The organization said in a statement it also plans to assist Ukrainian Jews with temporary housing in bordering countries until they can leave for Israel.

The agency said it assisted a group of new immigrants to cross into Poland on Saturday where they are awaiting a flight to Israel.

Israel's Foreign Ministry estimates there are at least 120,000 Jews in Ukraine. Israel also has a sizeable population of Ukrainian emigres.

___ Los Angeles: Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now "active" in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire announced on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to "colonize Mars," Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations.

In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route." Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

___ United Nations: The International Committee of the Red Cross says it is aware of requests by Ukraine's UN ambassador and others to repatriate the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in action in Ukraine but has no numbers.

Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted Saturday that Ukraine has appealed to the ICRC "to facilitate the repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers" killed during its invasion of Ukraine. An accompanying chart claimed 3,500 Russian troops have been killed.

Kyslytsya tweeted that parents in Russia should have a chance "to bury them with dignity." "Don't let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin hide the scale of the tragedy," he urged.

Laetitia Courtois, ICRC's permanent observer to the United Nations told The Associated Press Saturday night that the current security situation "is a primary concern and a limitation for our teams on the ground" and "we, therefore, cannot confirm numbers or other details." She said "the ICRC can act as a neutral intermediary" on the return of bodies and other humanitarian issues in conflict, including clarifying the fate of missing persons, reuniting families, and advocating for the protection of detainees "within its possibilities." ___ Kyiv: The Ukrainian president's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.

Ukraine's top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway. The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border.

___ Geneva: The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday — though it believed the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the UN human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.

OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water and produced a map of "humanitarian situations" in Ukraine — mostly in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties – 25 people killed and 102 injured – mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

____ Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine's neighbor, quickly order Russian troops to leave.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron denounced "the gravity of a decision that would authorize Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil," a statement by the presidential palace said.

Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to "refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Belarus was one of several axes used by Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Belarus the point to move toward the capital Kyiv, a senior US defense official has said.

Macron has pushed persistently to try to claw out a ceasefire amid the war, using the telephone to talk to all sides, diplomacy, and sanctions by the European Union.

___ Moscow: Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow's ties with the West plunged to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the measure was taken in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.

On Saturday, the agency also reported closing the Russian airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same.

____ Washington: The US, European Union, and the United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose "restrictive measures" on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would push the bloc also to "paralyze the assets of Russia's Central bank" so that its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT "will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," she said.

As a third measure, she said the EU would "commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so-called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems." ___ Copenhagen: Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet says two freelancers working for the paper were injured when the car they were traveling in was hit by gunfire near the village of Ohtyrka in eastern Ukraine. The reporter and photographer were taken to a local hospital, Ekstra Bladet said, adding their injuries were not life-threatening. The paper was working with a security firm to have the two journalists evacuated.

