Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ - Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday his nation had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)