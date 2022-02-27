Left Menu

Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:41 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday his nation had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.

