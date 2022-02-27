Left Menu

Ukraine is fully controlling Kharkiv - region governor

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:41 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine has full control over Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on his social media on Sunday.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

