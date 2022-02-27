Ukraine is fully controlling Kharkiv - region governor

Ukraine has full control over Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on his social media on Sunday.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

