Hungary urges Russia, Ukraine to sit down for peace talks - minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary would like Russia and Ukraine to sit down for peace talks as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday, adding that about 66,000 people have fled to Hungary from Ukraine in the past few days.
"We see one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in our region that our generation has experienced ... the war must end," Szijjarto told reporters at the border crossing of Zahony.
Szijjarto said Hungary would also help receive some Ukrainian people who arrived at the overwhelmed Slovak border.
