EU foreign ministers will adopt Russia sanctions later on Sunday, Borrell says
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:58 IST
European Union foreign ministers will adopt a third round of sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting later on Sunday, chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.
The measures will include the exclusion of some Russian banks from the global payment system SWIFT, he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
