Netherlands to close airspace to Russia from Sunday evening
The Netherlands will close its airspace to Russian aircraft from Sunday evening, the infrastructure minister said.
"There is no room in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence," Mark Harbers said in a post on Twitter. "The Netherlands is therefore preparing to close its airspace to Russian aircraft this evening."
