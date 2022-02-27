Left Menu

Netherlands to close airspace to Russia from Sunday evening

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:09 IST
Netherlands to close airspace to Russia from Sunday evening
Netherlands Flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands will close its airspace to Russian aircraft from Sunday evening, the infrastructure minister said.

"There is no room in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence," Mark Harbers said in a post on Twitter. "The Netherlands is therefore preparing to close its airspace to Russian aircraft this evening."

