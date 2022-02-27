Left Menu

SP candidate, supporters booked for rape, assault

Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for supporting the BJP.The woman was cooking at her house.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:17 IST
SP candidate, supporters booked for rape, assault
  • Country:
  • India

Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.

Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ‘supporting the BJP’.

The woman was cooking at her house. Singh, his two brothers and supporters barged into her house and picked up a fight. When her family members resisted, they were beaten up. They also allegedly opened fired and snatched the woman’s gold necklace, the police said citing the complaint.

Singh’s supporters allegedly told the woman that voting for the BJP will prove to be costly. After this, they took her to the fields and allegedly raped her, the police further said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said two persons have been taken into custody.

Police force has been deployed outside the residences of Singh and his supporters to keep a watch over them, and security has been provided to BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022