PM prays to 'Adiyogi' to bless mankind

"The 'Adiyogi' guides us to develop a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, conveying greetings for 'Mahashivratri' The Prime Minister acknowledged Sadhguru's efforts for the spiritual progress of people and appreciated the initiatives for environment conservation, upliftment of the rural life, education and health, said a press release from the Foundation on Sunday.

''We thank the Prime Minister for his wishes...'' Sadhguru wrote in reply to Modi.

