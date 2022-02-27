UN: 368,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled

The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries stands at 368,000 and continues to rise. The update from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Sunday more than doubles its estimate a day ago, when it said at least 150,000 have fled Ukraine into Poland and other countries including Hungary and Romania.

Spokesman Chris Meizer said on Twitter that the line of cars at the Poland-Ukraine crossing stood at 14 km long (8.7 miles), and those fleeing - mostly women and children - had to endure long waits in freezing temperatures overnight.

Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.

